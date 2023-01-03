CAAP says operations in provincial airports back to normal

(Eagle News) — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 3, said operations in the country’s provincial airports are back to normal following the power outage at its Air Traffic Management Center over the weekend.

According to CAAP, “recovery flights from diverted and delayed flights” in the affected airports “have been successfully dispatched to their location and mounted by the airlines on case to case basis.”

By the affected airports, the CAAP was referring to the following:

Antique Airport

Bacolod-Silay Airport

Basco Airport

Bicol International Airport

Bohol-Panglao International Airport

Butuan Airport

Camiguin Airport

Cauayan Airport

Cotabato Airport

Davao International Airport

Dipolog Airport

Dumaguete Airport

General Santos Airport

Iloilo International Airport

Jolo Airport

Kalibo International Airport

Laguindingan Airport

Ozamiz Airport

Pagadian Airport

Puerto Princesa International Airport

Tacloban Airport

Tawi-Tawi Airport

Tuguegarao Airport

Romblon Airport

Roxas Airport

San Jose Airport

Siargao Airport

Surigao Airport

Zamboanga Airport

According to CAAP, “other passengers have been re-booked to other scheduled flights with the assistance of their airlines.”

“The CAAP has been actively working on resuming normal operations and providing assistance to passengers affected by delayed flights for the past two days,” it said.

“The Authority apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the disruption of services and appreciate the patience and understanding of our passengers during this time,” it added.

Earlier, the Palace said a thorough probe into the airspace shutdown over the weekend is being conducted by the relevant agencies.

CAAP Director General Manuel Tamayo had said the glitch ensued after one of the power sources failed and “both the supply from the commercial and standby generator eventually did not power the system.”

“Supposedly, there should be no problem because it is supposed to be fail-safe due to two UPS systems. But for one reason or another, the other UPS did not come online so troubleshooting had to be done,” he said.

He said one of the blowers of the uninterrupted power supply, however, conked out instead.

“Unfortunately, there was already damage in the affected system and the worst was that it affected our VSAT,” he said.

The VSAT refers to the very small aperture terminal that “serves as a receiver for the satellite or communication navigation and all the necessary data that we require..”