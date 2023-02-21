CAAP: Missing Cessna plane in Bicol has been found

(Eagle News) — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has said the Cessna plane that was reported missing in Bicol over the weekend has officially been found.

In a statement, CAAP confirmed the “wreckage site” of the Cessna 340 aircraft (RP-C2080) was the “west side slope of Mayon Volcano at the elevation of 3500-4000 ft.”

CAAP said its Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) “positively identified” the wreckage.

“The wreckage was identified using a high resolution camera,” CAAP said.

CAAP said, however, that it was still unclear what the conditions of the plane passengers were.

It said this was because members of the rescue team have yet to reach the crash site due to bad weather.

The rescue team members on Tuesday made three attempts to reach the area but to no avail.

The plane was carrying four people when it left Bicol at 6:43 a.m. on Saturday.

It was supposed to arrive in Manila at 7:53 a.m. on the same day.