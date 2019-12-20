CA reinstates murder raps vs former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes

(Eagle News)-The Court of Appeals has reinstated murder charges against former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes over the death of environmentalist Gerry Ortega.

In its amended decision promulgated on Nov. 29, the special former eleventh division, special division of five, also ordered the arrest of Reyes, who had been cleared by the appellate court in January last year, citing lack of sufficient evidence for a finding of probable cause for his indictment.

For this, the then-former eleventh division cited the “inconsistencies” in Rodolfo Edrad’s testimony, which was the basis for the filing of the charges against Reyes in the first place.

The Office of the Solicitor General filed a motion for reconsideration of the division’s decision last year.

In the amended decision, the special former eleventh division said the statements of prosecution witnesses, among others, are matters which are evidentiary in nature and are best threshed out in a full-blown trial.

“Thus, the proper course of action is not to dismiss the case but to proceed to trial,” the division said.

Ortega was killed on January 24, 2011 in Puerto Princesa.

He had been vocal against Reyes’ alleged misuse of Palawan’s share of the proceeds from the operation of the Malampaya natural gas plant.