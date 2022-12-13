CA panel recommends confirmation of Bautista’s appointment as DOTr chief

(Eagle News) — A Commission on Appointments panel recommended on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the confirmation of the appointment of Jaime Bautista as Transportation chief.

The CA committee on transportation moved for the approval after suspending a scheduled hearing last week on the appointment due to time constraints.

It was Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri who moved for the endorsement after vouching for Bautista’s competence.

Bautista served as the chief operating officer and president of the Philippine Airlines.

He was named DOTr chief by President Bongbong Marcos in June.

Zubiri’s motion was seconded by other members of the panel.