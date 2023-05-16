CA panel endorses Rex Gatchalian’s nomination as Social Welfare secretary

(Eagle News) — The Commission on Appointments panel on labor, social welfare, and migrant workers on Tuesday, May 16, endorsed the confirmation of the nomination of Rex Gatchalian as Social Welfare secretary.

Gatchalian was appointed by President Bongbong Marcos, and took his oath of office on Jan. 31, 2023.

He had said that he wants to focus on the digitalization of the systems, processes, and programs and services of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

He said he also wants to set up logistics networks and additional warehouses for relief goods in strategic locations in the country.

Prior to his appointment, the DSWD was under the supervision of officer-in-charge Undersecretary Eduardo Punay.

This was after the ad interim appointment of former Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.