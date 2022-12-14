CA panel endorses appointment of Nelson Celis as Comelec commissioner

(Eagle News) — A Commission on Appointments panel has endorsed the appointment of Nelson Celis as commissioner of the Commission on Elections.

Celis was appointed by President Bongbong Marcos in August to fill what was at that time one of the two remaining vacancies in the poll body.

Celis played a critical role in the automation of elections in the country, with the introduction of the Automated Election System in 2010.

Celis is expected to serve as Comelec commissioner until February 2, 2029.

He was reappointed to the post in October.