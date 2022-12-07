CA panel approves Lotilla’s ad interim appointment as DOE chief

(Eagle News) — The Commission on Appointments committee on energy has formally recommended the ad interim appointment of Raphael Lotilla as Department of Energy chief.

With the committee’s recommendation, Lotilla’s ad interim appointment is now up for approval.

It was Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri who moved to send the panel’s recommendation to the plenary after no further concerns were raised during deliberations on Wednesday, December 7.

The CA panel had deferred hearing Lotilla’s ad interim appointment at least two times due to time constraints.