CA Justice Ricardo Rosario appointed to High Court

(Eagle News)–Justice Ricardo Rosario is the newest member of the Supreme Court.

The SC made the announcement on Friday, Oct. 9.

With his appointment, Rosario becomes the 189th associate justice of the High Court, the SC said.

Prior to this, he was associate justice of the Court of Appeals for 15 years and was chair of the ninth division,

“As the newest member of the High Court, we are confident that Justice Rosario would advocate judicial independence, uphold the rule of law, and continue the reforms in our court processes,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“We wish Justice Rosario all the best in his new assignment at the SC,” he added.