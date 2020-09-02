CA confirms nomination of AFP Chief Gapay to rank of general

Ad interim appointments of 29 other military officers approved
(Eagle News) — The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, Sept. 2, confirmed the nomination of Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gilbert Gapay to the rank of general.
The CA also approved the ad interim appointments of 29 other military officers.
They were:
- Franco Nemesio Gacal to the rank of Lieutenant General
- Jose Faustino Jr. to the rank of Lieutenant General
- Gilbert Saret to the rank of Major General
- Alfredo Rosario Jr. to the rank of Major General
- Jaime Datuin to the rank of Colonel
- Hilario De Vera Jr. to the rank of Colonel
- John De Villa to the rank of Captain
- Stephen Tuballa to the rank of Captain
- Jose Rene Nartates to the rank of Captain
- Filomeno Carreon to the rank of Colonel
- Emerson Delos Santos to the rank of Colonel
- Rogelio Jerico Bonagua to the rank of Colonel
- Franc Mananquil to the rank of Colonel
- Rolando Paredes to the rank of Colonel
- Ma. Noel Tolentino to the rank of Colonel
- Levi Carane to the rank of Captain
- Mateo Carido to the rank of Captain
- Norsal Dimaporo to the rank of Captain
- Romel Marcos to the rank of Captain
- Ariel Palisoc to the rank of Captain
- Edwina Lucresia Taylor to the rank of Captain
- Stephen Cabanlet to the rank of Colonel
- Zaldy Dioneda to the rank of Colonel
- Dennis Hernandez to the rank of Colonel
- Joel Lazo to the rank of Colonel
- Joseph Tobias to the rank of Colonel
- Allan Gulapa to the rank of Colonel
- Eisen Perdido to the rank of Colonel
- Enerito Lebeco to the rank of Colonel
The CA is a constitutional body independent of the legislature.
Its membership, however, is restricted to members of Congress.
The CA is mandated to confirm or reject appointments made by the President.