CA confirms nomination of AFP Chief Gapay to rank of general

Ad interim appointments of 29 other military officers approved

(Eagle News) — The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, Sept. 2, confirmed the nomination of Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gilbert Gapay to the rank of general.

The CA also approved the ad interim appointments of 29 other military officers.

They were:

Franco Nemesio Gacal to the rank of Lieutenant General

Jose Faustino Jr. to the rank of Lieutenant General

Gilbert Saret to the rank of Major General

Alfredo Rosario Jr. to the rank of Major General

Jaime Datuin to the rank of Colonel

Hilario De Vera Jr. to the rank of Colonel

John De Villa to the rank of Captain

Stephen Tuballa to the rank of Captain

Jose Rene Nartates to the rank of Captain

Filomeno Carreon to the rank of Colonel

Emerson Delos Santos to the rank of Colonel

Rogelio Jerico Bonagua to the rank of Colonel

Franc Mananquil to the rank of Colonel

Rolando Paredes to the rank of Colonel

Ma. Noel Tolentino to the rank of Colonel

Levi Carane to the rank of Captain

Mateo Carido to the rank of Captain

Norsal Dimaporo to the rank of Captain

Romel Marcos to the rank of Captain

Ariel Palisoc to the rank of Captain

Edwina Lucresia Taylor to the rank of Captain

Stephen Cabanlet to the rank of Colonel

Zaldy Dioneda to the rank of Colonel

Dennis Hernandez to the rank of Colonel

Joel Lazo to the rank of Colonel

Joseph Tobias to the rank of Colonel

Allan Gulapa to the rank of Colonel

Eisen Perdido to the rank of Colonel

Enerito Lebeco to the rank of Colonel

The CA is a constitutional body independent of the legislature.

Its membership, however, is restricted to members of Congress.

The CA is mandated to confirm or reject appointments made by the President.