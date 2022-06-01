CA bypasses confirmation of five President Duterte appointees

(Eagle News) — The Commission on Appointments bypassed the ad interim appointments of five President Rodrigo Duterte appointees.

The following technically failed to keep their posts after the CA Committee on Constitutional Commissions adjourned hearings on Wednesday, June 1, due to a lack of quorum:

Commission on Audit Chair Rizalina Noval Justol

Commission on Elections Chair Saidamen Pangarungan

Civil Service Commission Chair Karlo Nograles

Comelec Commissioner Aimee Torrefranca-Neri

Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia

A quorum refers to the minimum number of legislators required for a hearing to push through.

Congress is set to adjourn sine die on June 3, which means the committee can no longer hold hearings for these appointments by then.

That means these officials will hold their posts until June 30, when President Duterte steps down from office.

These officials may, however, still get appointed by the next President.

Earlier, Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri said some incoming officials have asked him to give President-elect Bongbong Marcos the opportunity to choose his own appointees under his administration.