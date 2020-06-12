“Butchoy” expected to intensify into tropical storm in 24 hours

(Eagle News)–“Butchoy” is expected to intensify into a tropical storm in 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Friday, June 12.

PAGASA made the forecast even as the tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 earlier hoisted over Zambales and parts of Pangasinan have been lifted.

According to PAGASA, as of 10 a.m., the center of “Butchoy” was estimated 140 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales or 165 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph, moving west northwestward at 25 kph, away from Luzon.

Despite the lifting of the signals, PAGASA said occasional gusts associated with the southwest monsoon may still be experienced over most of Northern and Central Luzon, and the western section of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Today, moderate to heavy rains are still expected over Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.

Light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains are also forecast over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, and the rest of Luzon.

The weather bureau said in the next 24 hours, moderate to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon especially over the seaboards of Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan.

Sea travel is risky especially for those using small seacraft.

“Butchoy,” PAGASA said, is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tonight or tomorrow morning.