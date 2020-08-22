Busuanga in Palawan under 48-hour lockdown

(Eagle News)–Busuanga in Palawan is under a 48-hour lockdown amid the threat of COVID-19.

The lockdown, which began on Friday, at 6 p.m., was after a family–the father, mother who works in Busuanga, and an eight-month-old baby–tested positive for COVID-19 based on initial rapid testing.

The Busuanga government said the family, who is now isolated in Coron, may have been infected by the first COVID-19 case in nearby Coron.

The government said contact tracing is ongoing.

It said only frontliners and officials are allowed to leave the barangays.

“Inaasahan po natin ang pakikiisa ng lahat hanggang matapos ang proseso ng contact tracing upang mapigilan natin ang posibleng pagkalat ng virus sa buong Busuanga,” the government said.

COVID-19 cases in the country reached 182,365 on Friday, with the Department of Health reporting over 4000 additional cases.