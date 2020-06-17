Businessman Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco Jr. passes away

(Eagle News)–Businessman Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco has passed away.

He was 85 years old.

A report from radio dzrh said the chair and CEO of San Miguel Corporation died due to lung cancer.

No other details were available.

In a statement, the Palace condoled with the kin of the businessman, who he said has contributed to the country’s “socio-economic development” through SMC.

SMC has operations in the food beverages, energy, power, oil refining, and infrastructure industries.

“SMC has provided livelihood opportunities to tens of thousands of our countrymen as direct workforce, and creation of additional jobs as suppliers, distributors, retailers, and the like,” Roque said.

“In these trying times, Mr. Cojuangco’s SMC has been a reliable partner of the government in mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 by providing support and assistance to frontliners and vulnerable sectors,” he added.