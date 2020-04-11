Buses under DOTr’s free ride for health workers program to receive additional fuel subsidies

(Eagle News)–Starting Monday, April 13, additional fuel subsidies will be given to bus units participating in the Department of Transportation’s Free Ride for Health Workers Program.

This was after Seaoil Philippines pledged to provide until April 30 free fuel worth P 405,000 to the bus units.

The DOTr said 15 bus units participating in the program can avail of up to 50 liters of free fuel daily, which translates to P22,500 per day or a total of 13,500 liters amounting to P405,000.

“We are very grateful to Seaoil Philippines for providing fuel subsidies to the bus units of our free ride program. Malaking tulong po ito, hindi lang para sa amin, o sa mga bus, kundi makasisiguro rin tayo na maitataguyod natin ang serbisyo publiko para sa mga medical frontliners sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

Earlier, the DOTr partnered with Phoenix Petroleum, Petron Corporation, CleanFuel, and Total Philippines for fuel subsidies for the bus units under the program.

Phoenix Petroleum agreed to provide 50 liters of fuel daily to sixty private bus units participating in the free ride program, while Petron pledged to give sixty bus units an allocation of 50 liters of fuel each day.

CleanFuel said it would give 40 liters of fuel for 20 bus units for free, while Total allocated free fuel subsidies to 30 participating bus units at P1,000 per unit, or vehicles driven by medical frontliners at P300 per unit until April 17.

The free ride for healthworkers program covers the National Capital Region and regions 1, 2, 3, 4-A, 4-B, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, CAR, and CARAGA.