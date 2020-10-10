BuCor vows to cooperate with NBI in probe of Bilibid riot that left at least nine dead

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Corrections has vowed to cooperate with the National Bureau of Investigation in its probe of the riot in the New Bilibid Prison on Friday that left at least nine inmates dead.

In a statement, the BuCor said BuCor director-general Gerald Bantag had ordered BuCor personnel to cooperate with the NBI team, to be transparent, and open so as to “fully provide the public a true and accurate account of what has transpired..”

The BuCor said the aim was also to improve its “monitoring system and operational procedures in the future.”

“BuCor regards highly its partnerships and collaboration with stakeholders and shall always uphold these principles,” the BuCor said.

“We thank the SOJ for his regular guidance and support on important issues such as this incident,” the BuCor added.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the probe of Friday’s “tumultuous affray” in the New Bilibid Prison in Department Order No. 241.

The riot between two warring groups in Quadrant 4 of the NBP-East, Maximum Security Compound, resulted in the deaths of at least nine persons deprived of liberty.