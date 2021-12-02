BuCor: Ex-cop Jonel Nuezca may have died of heart attack

(Eagle News) — Dismissed policeman Jonel Nuezca, who was caught on video shooting his neighbors dead in Tarlac in December 2020, may have died of a heart attack.

This is according to Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, who gave an interview over radio dzbb on Thursday, Dec. 2.

According to Chaclag, this was based on initial findings of medical personnel that Nuezca suffered a “cardiac infraction.”

He said an autopsy, however, was under way to determine the exact cause of death.

The results of the autopsy, he said, were expected within the week.

Earlier, Chaclag said a probe on whether there was foul play in Nuezca’s death was under way.

Nuezca was pronounced dead on Tuesday in the hospital in New Bilibid Prison, where he had been committed following his conviction for the murder of mother and son Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio.

A Tarlac court had sentenced Nuezca to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years in prison for each count of murder.

He had also been ordered to pay damages worth P952,560 to the victims’ kin.