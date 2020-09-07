BuCor: Antonio Sanchez transferred to JRMMC for further tests

(Eagle News) — Antonio Sanchez, who was convicted of the murder and rape of two University of the Philippines students in the 1990s, has been transferred to the Jose Rizal Memorial Medical Center for further tests.

In a Facebook post, the Bureau of Corrections said the former mayor of Calauan, Laguna was transferred for referral to a nephrologist and a sputum exam on the evening of Friday, September 4.

BuCor said the transfer was made in coordination with the One Hospital Command Center of the Department of Health.

According to BuCor, Sanchez has “multiple electrolyte imbalance, CKD stage IV, pulmonary Tuberculosis-bilateral, S/P CVA with no residuals.”

“Patient is presently confined at the said hospital and NBP medical staff is in constant monitoring of his status,” BuCor said.

Last week, Sanchez was admitted to the New Bilibid Prison hospital after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

He made headlines last year after the Department of Justice said he would be released under the good conduct time allowance law.

Criticisms, however, prompted a revision of the implementing rules and regulations of the law to disallow, among others, convicts of heinous crimes from benefiting from GCTA credits.

Sanchez was convicted in 1993 for the rape of UPLB student Mary Eileen Sarmenta.

He was also convicted for the double murder of Sarmenta and her boyfriend, also UPLB student Alan Gomez.