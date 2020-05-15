BuCor: 8 CIW inmates recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Eight inmates of the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City have recovered from COVID-19.

The Bureau of Corrections said the inmates tested negative in the PCR test and rapid test three weeks after they tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Henry Fabro, chief of the BuCor Health Service, said the inmates will be brought back to the CIW, and will remain in the recovery isolation room, where they will undergo one last PCR test.

If they yield negative for the virus again, they will be brought back to mingle with the rest of the CIW population.

At least 55 inmates tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the CIW said.

The CIW reported its first COVID-19-positive inmate in April.

The 72-year-old woman passed away.