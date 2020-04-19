BuCor: 72-year-old detainee at women’s correctional tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–A 72-year-old detainee at the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City has tested positive for the virus that causes the coronavirus disease 2019.

The Bureau of Corrections said in a Facebook post the detainee, whom it did not identify, was now being treated in Sta. Ana hospital.

BuCor said based on information from Superintendent Virginia Mangawit of the facility, the patient has a history of diabetes and had been diagnosed at the CIW infirmary with pneumonia.

Contact tracing is now ongoing, BuCor said.

Earlier, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology announced nine detainees at the Quezon City jail and nine personnel had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged local government units to include jail facilities in their conduct of COVID-19 tests.