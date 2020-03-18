BSP governor Diokno tests negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno has tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a statement, the BSP said Diokno “will report for work tomorrow, just in time for the Monetary Board policy meeting.”

“The continued health of members of the Monetary Board is paramount to the stability of the financial system amidst this pandemic,” it said.

Earlier, Diokno went on self-quarantine after he had exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 during an inspection of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) Harbor Link C3-R10 section on March 5.

The event was also attended by President Rodrigo Duterte, who already tested negative.