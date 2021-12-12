BSP coordinating with BDO amid hacking reports

(Eagle News) — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Sunday, Dec. 12, said it was coordinating with Banco de Oro to ensure that “remedial measures are being undertaken” following reports on social media about thousands of pesos supposedly siphoned off from BDO online bank accounts.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said these measures include a possible “reimbursement of affected consumers.”

“Rest assured that we continue to collaborate and engage stakeholders to ensure the safety and integrity of the financial system as well as the protection of financial consumers,” Diokno said.

Diokno made the statement after some BDO online banking users who reported their money missing created a Facebook account called “Mark Nagoyo BDO hacked” to air their grievances.

The group has so far almost 1,000 members.

Some users reported receiving a text or email from BDO on a supposed online money transfer to a Unionbank account under the name Mark Nagoyo.

The money that was supposedly transferred ranged from P10,000 to as much as P50,000.

Many of the users reported not clicking on any suspicious links, nor authorizing such transactions.

In a separate statement, BDO said it was already “looking into each of the cases.”

“[N]ever share login information like username and password, and OTP. For added protection and security, clients are encouraged to regularly change the passwords of their online bank account,” BDO said.