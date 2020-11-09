BRP Gabriela Silang to transport relief goods to “Rolly”-hit Catanduanes

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Gabriela Silang is on a relief transport mission to “Rolly”-hit Catanduanes.

The Department of Transportation said the vessel is carrying the following for transport to the province:

– 7,500 boxes of food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development

– 21,200 bottles of mineral water (220 ml/bottle)

– 100 sacks of rice (50 kls/sack)

– 13 sacks of rice (c/o LGU Bato Catanduanes)

The vessel will first take shelter in Bacolod and wait for the weather to clear before proceeding to the province.

So far, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the low pressure area east of Mindanao has intensified into a tropical depression, and is now named “Ulysses.”

“Tonyo,” on the other hand, intensified into a tropical storm before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility early today.

The effects of “Tonyo,” however, continue to be felt in parts of the country, the weather bureau said.

Earlier, BRP Silang docked in Cagayan de Oro City, bringing medical supplies and locally stranded individuals home.

It also transported relief goods to Bicol, which was also hit by “Rolly.”

The 83-meter BRP Gabriela Silang was built by French shipbuilder OCEA.

It is the first OPV acquired by the Philippines and the most modern vessel of the PCG.