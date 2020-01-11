BRP Gabriela Silang to be used in repatriation efforts to secure OFWs in Middle East

(Eagle News)-The BRP Gabriela Silang, the newly acquired offshore patrol vessel of the Philippines, will be used in repatriation efforts to secure Overseas Filipino Workers who may be affected amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the 83.6-meter vessel was preparing to sail specifically to Oman or Dubai, to ensure the safety and security of OFWs through ferry missions.

The PCG said the OPV can ferry approximately 500 people at one time.

“In case of conflict, OFWs will be brought to safer ports where they may be airlifted, as the need arises,” the PCG said.

It said the vessel also had at least 35 crew members.

The BRP Gabriela Silang left Saint-Nazaire, France for its maiden voyage on Dec. 30 2019 and was initially scheduled to reach the Philippines on Feb. 10 .