Briones says she has already tested negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Monday, April 13, said she has already tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Briones’ announcement in a television interview came days after she announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 based on a second test she took in April.

The 79-year-old took the test a second time after a Cabinet member announced he was COVID-19 positive.

Apart from Briones, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año was among Cabinet members who tested positive for the disease.

Briones had tested negative for the disease based on her first test in March.

“Early this morning nag-text sa akin si [Health] Secretary [Francisco] Duque na ang resulta ng test ko, sa akin lamang, ay negative,” she said.

She said the results of the tests on her family were still pending.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 4000 COVID-19 cases.