Brgy tanods, health workers qualified for social amelioration: DILG

(Eagle News) – Families of barangay tanods and barangay health workers are qualified to receive financial aid under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced.

In a statement, the DILG said that Secretary Rolando Bautista of the Department of Social Welfare and Development has already issued a memorandum approving the DILG’s recommendation to include barangay frontliners in the SAP.

“Karamihan po sa ating mga tanod at health workers ay head of the family and they only receive more or less P1,000 as allowance from the barangay. Since they are below the poverty line, they should be included among those to be given SAP, subject to the proper screening of the DSWD,” DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in the DILG statement.

He noted that barangay tanods and health workers are not regular employees but only receive allowances at a rate depending on their barangay’s financial capacity.

“Therefore, since they only receive allowances, they are sub-minimum wage earners which refers to any person who earns a wage below the prescribed minimum wage,” Malaya said.

Malaya also underscored the contributions of barangay workers in the war against COVID-19, saying that they members of the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) are “our first responders” while barangay tanods “implement the quarantine in the community”.

“It is just right that they be given financial assistance since they are there in the frontlines together with our police, firemen, LGUs, and medical professionals,” Maglaya added.

