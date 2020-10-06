Branch 33 of Calbiga, Samar RTC physically closed until Oct. 20

(Eagle News)–Branch 33 of the Calbiga, Samar Regional Trial Court is physically closed until October 20.

A memo from Judge Janet Cabalona said this was after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 based on the staff member herself and on swab test results done by the rural health unit.

The temporary closure, which started on Oct. 6, was also to pave the way for a disinfection of the entire court before it opens on Oct. 21.

In the meantime, all court staff members shall undergo a strict home quarantine for 14 days, and shall monitor their health conditions.

They shall also “ensure their availability for contact tracing purposes.”

“Work-from-home is advised, wherever practicable,” the memorandum said.