Branch 19 of Malolos, Bulacan RTC physically closed until December 22

(Eagle News) — Branch 19 of the Malolos, Bulacan Regional Trial Court is physically closed until December 22.

A memo from Executive Judge Olivia Escubio-Samar said this was after a report a member of the branch staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 8.

The staff last reported for work on Dec. 4.

According to the memo, the branch presiding judge and other members of his staff should stay home and undergo swab testing.

Transactions will continue through the branch’s official hotline numbers and email account.

“If there are cases already set for hearing during the quarantine period, videoconferencing may be conducted with prior approval from the Office of the Court Administrator,” the memo said.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 445,540 on Thursday, Dec. 10, after the Department of Health reported over 1,000 additional cases.