PHL COVID-19 cases reach 445,540; 133 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 445,540 on Thursday, December 10, after the Department of Health reported 1383 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 27781 or 6.2 percent were active.

Of these, 85.5 percent were mild, 6.7 percent asymptomatic, 5 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.25 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 83, Laguna with 75, Manila with 68, Bulacan with 65, and Davao City with 61.

Recoveries rose to 409,058 including the 133 additional ones.

Twenty-four additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8701.

The government is eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.