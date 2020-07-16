Branch 10 of Manila MeTC on lockdown until July 29

(Eagle News)-Branch 10 of the Manila Metropolitan Trial Court is on lockdown until July 29.

A memorandum signed by Executive Judge Carissa Anne Manook-Frondozo said the lockdown, which started on July 15, is after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19 based on a RT-PCR swab test.

Another court employee also tested positive for COVID-19 based on a rapid test, the memo said.

That employee is waiting for the results of his confirmatory RT-PCR swab test.

The memo urged all branch employees to go on quarantine during the period and avoid contact with the public during the period.

It also urged them to trace the contacts they have come in contact with at the court premises in the last two weeks.

“Should any person develop symptoms, please report your condition to your respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Team and to inform the undersigned as soon as possible,” the memo said.

The memo said the branch may conduct video conference hearings and accept pleadings filed electronically as already approved by the Office of the Court Administrator.

Office hotlines and electronic mails must be strictly monitored, the memo said.

“This office reiterates its directive for everyone to observe applicable health measures and to maintain sanitation protocols at all times,” the memo added.