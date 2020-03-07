BPO firm Deloitte Philippines says employee tested positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–A business process outsourcing firm has confirmed one of its employees in its Taguig office has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It was unclear, however, if the employee of Deloitte Philippines based in Bonifacio Global City was among the two new COVID-19 cases announced by the Department of Health on Friday.

“We confirm that a colleague in our Deloitte Philippines office has tested positive for COVID-19,” the firm, which offers management consultancy and other business solutions, said in a statement.

The company said the employee was “currently in hospital receiving treatment and further tests, and Deloitte is supporting the colleague and family in every way we can.”

It said “all necessary actions” were also “promptly taken to inform those who might have come into contact with the colleague for the appropriate checks and provide any possible form of support,” noting that it was complying with all DOH instructions.

“The health and safety of our people, our clients and our community is our highest priority, and our immediate response has been to take all necessary actions to manage the situation,” it said.

“We continue to monitor and manage the COVID-19 situation in order to respond as necessary,” it added.

The DOH has said the two new COVID-19 cases in the country were a 48-year-old Filipino male with a travel history from Japan and a 62-year-old Filipino male in San Juan City with no travel history abroad.

The 62-year-old, however, frequently visited a Muslim prayer hall and has hypertension and diabetes.

With the confirmation, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached five.