BOQ to locate travelers from S. Africa, other countries who may have arrived in PHL prior to temporary ban

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Quarantine has been directed to locate travelers from South Africa, Botswana, and other countries with reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant or with a likelihood of such occurrences who may have arrived in Philippines prior to the temporary suspension of travelers.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the BOQ shall attempt to find travelers also from Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique, which are adjacent to South Africa and Botswana, who may have arrived in the recent seven days.

“These travelers shall be required to undergo full 14-day facility-based quarantine with RT-PCR test on the 7th day or upon location of the passenger, whichever is later, with the date of arrival as Day 1,” Nograles said.

The BOQ shall do this in coordination with local government units, Nograles added.

The new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, was identified in South Africa this November.

It has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, and is said to have ten mutations as opposed to the two for Delta and three for the Beta variant.

The Omicron variant is said to be more transmissible than the Delta variant.

Reports said Omicron variant cases have also been reported in Hong Kong, Israel, and Belgium.

Hong Kong is included in the Philippines’ green list of countries with low COVID-19 transmission, which means travelers may enter the Philippines.