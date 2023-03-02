Bodies of three of four Cessna plane crash victims in Bicol retrieved

(Eagle News) — The bodies of three of the four victims of the Cessna plane crash in Albay, Bicol have been retrieved, a local official said on Thursday, March 2.

Citing Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC), Camalig, Albay Mayor Carlos Baldo said responders carrying the last crash victim are also expected to arrive within the day.

So far, he said the three bodies recovered were in Barangay Anoling.

He said of these three, the first was brought to the barangay on Wednesday.

The second body arrived at 1:07 a.m. Thursday.

It was unclear when the third body arrived.

Baldo said the bodies will be turned over to the Scene of the Crime Operation and the Philippine National Police for further assessment once all the bodies have been recovered.

The plane with registry number RP-C2080 was said to have left Bicol on Feb. 18, at 6:43 a.m.

The plane was expected to arrive in Manila at 7:53 a.m.