“Bising” weakens into tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Bising” has weakened into a tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, “Bising” was estimated 1,080 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving east-southeastward at 15 kph, and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday morning.

According to PAGASA, moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau said mariners of small seacraft are advised not to venture out over these waters.

“Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions,” PAGASA said.