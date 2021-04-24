“Bising” weakens into severe tropical storm

(Eagle News) — “Bising” has weakened into a severe tropical storm.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Bising,” however, is bringing moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, with its center so far estimated 825 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes.

“Bising” is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

The severe tropical storm will continue to weaken throughout the remainder of the forecast period and is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm category today.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday late evening or Sunday early morning.

It will then become an extratropical cyclone on Monday.