“Bising” maintains its strength; tropical cyclone wind signals raised over parts of Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Bising” has maintained its strength as it continues to move north-northwest east of Quezon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over the following areas:

The eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

the eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan, Palanan)

Catanduanes

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over the following areas:

LUZON

Batanes, the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, the eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis,Natonin), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista), the northern portion of Aurora (Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag), the eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon

VISAYAS

Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras)

According to PAGASA, as of 10 a.m., the eye of Typhoon “Bising” was located 475 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

It is moving north northwest slowly.

On the forecast track, “Bising” will move generally northward or north northwestward until tomorrow evening (April 21) or early morning on Thursday (April 22).

PAGASA said today, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Catanduanes.

Light to moderate at times heavy rains will also be experienced over the eastern portion of Quezon, Camarines Provinces, Sorsogon, Albay, and Northern Samar.