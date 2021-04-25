“Bising” exits PAR

(Eagle News) — “Bising” has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Bising,” now a tropical storm,” left PAR at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 25.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, however, are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the northern and eastern sections of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.