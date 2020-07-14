Bill seeking to penalize repeated, unjust cancellation of orders for delivery filed

(Eagle News)–Senator Lito Lapid has filed a bill seeking to penalize the repeated and unjust cancellation of orders for delivery to protect delivery riders.

In filing Senate Bill No. 1677, Lapid noted some delivery riders were being taken advantage of after the riders themselves have already advanced payment for the orders.

“Bukod sa nasasayang ang oras at salapi ng mga riders dahil sa pagkansela ng order, ang mas malala pa, may mga pagkakataon na ni hindi matunton nag address ng nanlokong customer dahil sa fake address. Hindi tuloy sila mapanagot at naiiwang lugi at abunado ang mga delivery riders,” Lapid added.

Under the bill, if a customer cancels for at least three times in a period of one month, upon conviction, the customer shall be subject to the penalty of arresto mayor or imprisonment of one month and one day to six months.

The customer will also need to pay a fine not exceeding P100,000.

The bill also makes it a requirement for service providers to establish a reimbursement scheme in favor of the delivery riders.

In cases where orders have been cancelled, under the setup, the service provider shall cover the entire amount of money advances to purchase the items.

Reimbursement to the riders must be made within one day from cancellation.

Failure of the food and grocery delivery service providers to set up the reimbursement scheme results in a fine not exceeding P500,000, and double the amount of money not reimbursed to their delivery riders.

The bill also requires the implementation of Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules which entail the submission and verification of proof of identity and residential address, subject to compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“Sa hirap ng buhay ngayon lalo’t nasa gitna tayo ng pandemya, lahat naman tayo ay gustong kumita,” Lapid said.

“Kaya humahanga tayo sa mga gaya ng service riders na gumagawa ng paraan para kumita sa legal na paraan at malaki pa ang naitutulong nila para hindi na lumabas ng bahay ang ating mga kababayan,” he added.