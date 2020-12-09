Bicam approves proposed 2021 national budget

(Eagle News) — The bicameral conference committee approved on Wednesday, December 9, the final version of the proposed 2021 national budget.

Pictures from Senator Sonny Angara’s office showed him, Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Pia Cayetano, and Representatives Eric Yap, Bernadette Dy, and Mikee Romero physically present at the meeting where the approval was made.

Other lawmakers were present via videoconferencing.

With the approval, both the Senate and the House of Representatives are expected to ratify the proposed budget later today.

Once ratified by both houses of Congress, the budget bill–which will drive the country’s COVID-19 response and rehabilitation efforts following the spate of storms— may be submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte for his signature.

Earlier, House appropriations chair Eric Yap said the target was to submit the final version to the President on December 18 or 21.