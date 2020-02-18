BI sacks heads of NAIA terminals pending probe of Hontiveros’ allegations

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has sacked from their posts the heads of the terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in an interview over radio dzbb that the relief of the officials was pending the results of a probe into the allegations of Senator Risa Hontiveros that some Chinese nationals were being escorted in the airport for P10000 each.

BI commissioner Jaime Morente ordered the probe after Hontiveros leveled the allegations in an inquiry held by the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality.

She said the results will come out in 15 days.