BFAR: Toxic red tide detected in several areas

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has warned the public against consuming all types of shellfish and “alamang” from several coastal areas.

According to BFAR, this was because the types of seafood gathered from the following specific areas have tested positive for paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit:

Dauis in Bohol

Tagbilaran City in Bohol;

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur;

Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur;

coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte

coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate;

San Pedro Bay in Samar; and

Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar

It said, however, that fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs from these areas are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly.

It said their internal organs such as gills and intestines should also be removed prior to cooking.