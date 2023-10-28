BFAR: Toxic red tide detected in nine areas

(Eagle News)–Toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit has been detected in nine areas, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said.

According to BFAR, these areas were:

Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan)

coastal waters of Pilar in Capiz

coastal waters of President Roxas in Capiz

coastal waters of Roxas City in Capiz

coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo

coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte

Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

BFAR said, as a result, all types of shellfish or alamang gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption.

Squids, shrimps, and crabs, however, are safe for human consumption “provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” BFAR said.