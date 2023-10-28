BFAR: Toxic red tide detected in nine areas

(Eagle News)–Toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit has been detected in nine areas, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said.
According to BFAR, these areas were:
- Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan)
- coastal waters of Pilar in Capiz
- coastal waters of President Roxas in Capiz
- coastal waters of Roxas City in Capiz
- coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo
- coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol
- Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur
- coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte
- Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur
BFAR said, as a result, all types of shellfish or alamang gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption.
Squids, shrimps, and crabs, however, are safe for human consumption “provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” BFAR said.