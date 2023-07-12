BFAR: Shellfish in some coastal areas in Bohol, Zamboanga del Sur positive for red tide beyond regulatory limit

(Eagle News)–Shellfish collected and tested from several areas in Bohol and Zamboanga del Sur tested positive for toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said.

According to BFAR, all types of shellfish and “alamang” gathered from the coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbiliran City; and Dumanquillas Bay, in particular, are, therefore, not safe for human consumption.

Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided they are fresh and washed thoroughly, BFAR said.

It added internal organs such as gills and intestines should also be removed before cooking.