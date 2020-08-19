BFAR: All types of shellfish from specific areas in Bohol, four other provinces not safe for human consumption

(Eagle News)–All types of shellfish from specific areas in Bohol and four other provinces are not safe for human consumption.

In a bulletin, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources noted in particular the shellfish collected in the coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Tambobo Bay, Siaton and Bais Bay, Bais City in Negros Oriental; Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte; Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur.

BFAR said the shellfish located there are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison that is “beyond the regulatory limit.”

It said this was based on its and local government unit tests.

BFAR advised the public not to buy shellfish from those areas, while vendors were told not to sell them or harvest them.

“Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and their internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” BFAR said.