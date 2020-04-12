Belmonte issues show-cause order vs Libis barangay chair allegedly behind parade amid ECQ

(Eagle News)–Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Saturday, April 11, ordered a barangay captain to explain why she should not be sanctioned for allegedly holding a parade amid the enhanced community quarantine.

The local government said Belmonte issued the show-cause order to Barangay Libis chair Leny Leticia Gilvano, and asked her to give an explanation within 24 hours.

According to Belmonte, the conduct of the parade was a “violation of the strict prohibition against mass gatherings implemented by both national and local governments to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

Earlier, Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan urged several Barangay 129 officials, including the chair, to surrender after it was found they were behind an illegal cockfighting activity held in the Manila North Cemetery even amidst the quarantine.

According to the Caloocan government, if they did not surrender, Malapitan would order a manhunt against them.