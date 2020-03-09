Belmonte confirms COVID-19 case in QC

(Eagle News)–Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Monday, March 9, confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus in the city.

The mayor said the victim was a resident of district one and is isolated in a hospital.

The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council refused to give additional details while authorities trace the patient’s contacts.

The patient was one of additional cases announced by the DOH on Sunday, March 8.

The DOH has said with the recent addition of four cases, the country now has ten COVID-19 cases.Meanne Corvera