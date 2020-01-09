Bello: Filipinos in Iran, Lebanon no longer covered by gov’t mandatory repatriation

(Eagle News) — Filipinos in Iran and Lebanon are no longer covered by the government’s mandatory repatriation, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said on Thursday, Jan. 9.

In an interview over ANC, Bello said this was after he was informed that the alert level 4 which had been hoisted in Lebanon had been brought down to level 2.

He said he was informed yesterday Iran, which had been placed under an alert level 4, was no longer under an alert level.

Tensions between the US, and Iran and Iraq heightened following the US airstrike that killed top Iran military official Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

Iran responded by firing missiles at US military targets in Iraq.

In a speech after Iran’s response, US President Donald Trump said Iran appeared to be “standing down” after firing the missiles without causing casualties.