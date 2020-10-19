Beep e-load stations available in all LRT-2 stations starting today, Oct. 19

(Eagle News)–Beep e-load stations are now available in all Light Rail Transit-2 stations.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said two e-load stations or stored value updaters were installed in busy stations like Araneta Center-Cubao and Recto stations, and one e-load station at low-foot traffic stations for use starting today, Oct. 19.

The installation by AF Payments Inc., the beep card operator, would allow contactless and simplified loading transactions, with cardholders able to use digital wallets and banking apps to reload beep cards prior to their commute, and then updating the cards in these e-load stations.

This would allow them to skip long lines from ticket vending machines and avoid the need for cash handling, the DOTr said.

“This new method of loading is easy, safe and convenient especially to those already accustomed to online transactions. By simply texting and tapping, passengers may easily use the Stored Value Updater machines,” LRTA Administrator Reynaldo Berroya said.

At present, over-the-air loading is available for users of the BPI mobile app, Paymaya, EON by Unionbank, Akulaku, JustPay.to/beep, and Load to beep™.

Banners and related information collaterals on the use of the beep™ e-load station have been posted and disseminated.

Additional information is also available on beep™ card’s official Facebook page.

“Apart from the strict implementation of safety measures to beat COVID-19, this project initiated by LRTA and AF Payments Inc. aims to provide safer and seamless ticket transaction to the commuting public,” Berroya said, noting that this was also in accordance with the directive of the DOTr to provide cashless transactions in public transportation systems.

Last July, LRT-2 closed its Passengers Assistance Office for ticket purchasing and loading as it promotes contactless transactions as part of the “new normal.”

Selling and loading of tickets have been made since then solely through the ticket vending machines.

The PAO, however, remained open to handle operations-related inquiries and ticket problems, and to issue concessionary cards to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

“Our passengers have already adjusted to the new normal,” Berroya said.

The beep card is a reloadable stored value card valid for four years that can be used for fare payments in MRT and LRT and in various bus lines, among others.