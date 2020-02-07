BCDA: Measures being put in place to ensure safety of Capas residents, repatriated Filipinos from Hubei

(Eagle News)–The Bases Conversion and Development Authority on Friday, Feb. 7, gave the assurance authorities were putting in place measures to ensure the safety of communities adjacent to the New Clark City in Capas,Tarlac, where repatriated Filipinos from Hubei, China will be quarantined for 14 days.

In a statement, the BCDA said all preventive and precautionary measures are being put in place by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases also to ensure that all residents of Capas in general and those repatriated are protected.

“We would like to assure the municipality of Capas and its officials that the national government will address all the issues and concerns raised following the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to use New Clark City as a quarantine site for our repatriated kababayans,” the BCDA said.

The BCDA did not specify what these issues were.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said the first batch of repatriated Filipinos will arrive over the weekend.