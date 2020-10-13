Batangas, other areas under Signal No. 1 as “Ofel” makes landfall over Can-Avid, E. Samar

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Ofel” has made landfall over Can-Avid, Eastern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southern portion of Batangas (Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo), the southern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Calauag, Alabat, Perez, Quezon, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Mulanay, Buenavista, Lopez, General Luna, Gumaca, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Atimonan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Tayabas City, Dolores, Catanauan), Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands) Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (Tabango, Leyte, San Isidro, Calubian, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Palo, Santa Fe, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga) are under Signal No. 1 as “Ofel” currently crosses Samar Island and is in the vicinity Bobon, Northern Samar.

“Ofel” is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph and is moving at 20 kph.

It is expected to emerge over the Samar Sea this morning.

The tropical depression will then move west-northwestward over the inland seas of Southern Luzon and may pass close or over Masbate, Romblon, and Mindoro Provinces, and is likely to emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow morning and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday afternoon.

After crossing Mindoro Island tomorrow morning, “Ofel” is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm.

Today through tomorrow morning: “Ofel” will bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Batangas, and Mindoro Provinces.

Lightto moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and the rest of CALABARZON due to “OFEL” and over most of Mindanao due to the southwest monsoon.

Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Strong- to near gale-force winds will be experienced in areas under signal number one during the passage of the tropical depression.

PAGASA said occasional gusts associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow enhanced by “Ofel” and Tropical Storm “Nangka” (outside PAR) may be experienced over Batanes, the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), the northern portions of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Quezon, the eastern portion of Isabela, and Aurora, especially in coastal and mountainous areas.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes and Ilocos Norte and the northern seaboard of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands due to rough seas (2.8 to 4.0 m) associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow.

That means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas (2.1 to 3.7 m) due to “Ofel” will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas in the next 24 hours, especially in areas where signal number one is in effect.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea over these areas.