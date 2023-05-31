Batanes still under Signal No. 2 due to Typhoon “Betty”

Other parts of Luzon under Signal No. 1

(Eagle News) — Batanes is still under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Betty” maintains its strength and accelerates over the sea east northeast of the province.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 1, meanwhile, remains hoisted over the following areas:

The northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Cabagan)

Apayao

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

PAGASA said “Betty” is so far located 375 km east of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 150 kph, and is moving northeastward at 10 kph.

According to the weather bureau, rainfall is expected over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra and Benguet today to tomorrow morning.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will bring occasional to frequent wind gusts over Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, the northern portion of mainland Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Typhoon “Betty” is forecast to gradually accelerate today through tomorrow while moving generally northward over the waters east of Batanes.

PAGASA said “Betty” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening or on Friday, early morning.